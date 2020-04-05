Bryan students heading into the last six weeks of the school year on Monday will begin using Schoology for distance learning.
The program, which is new to the district, will allow students to continue learning even while threat from the coronavirus keeps them at home instead of in the classroom.
The district has been researching Schoology since 2017, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said, but until this year, it did not have everything they were looking for in a learning management system.
About 500 teachers in the district had been using a free version of Schoology, and all teachers went through training — via video conferencing — to learn how to use the program and create lessons and content to push out to the students.
Rather than having assignments and activities released each day, the content will be released on a weekly basis, Ybarra said.
“We know it’s going to be done at different times for different kids based on what’s happening for them,” she said. With the full week’s worth of content being released at once, students can work ahead if they choose or go back and work on previous days’ activities later in the week. “With sharing devices at home, we wanted to be flexible, but also providing as many opportunities to just give grace as much as possible in these moments as well as learning.”
Bryan High School biology teacher Steven Grant said he is anticipating a relatively easy transition, noting how straightforward and easy it is to use for both teachers and students. The students’ ability to work at their own pace will be a nice aspect to using Schoology, he added.
“Students need to treat it like it’s being in the classroom. I mean, it’s important,” he said. “They need to log on. They need to make sure that they’re completing it, so that we can finish this year the best way that we can. So, I’d encourage kids to log in every day and complete the lessons and activity and do it by the end of the week.”
Through Schoology, teachers will be able to use video conferencing, pre-recorded videos and chat room discussions to engage students through the new platform.
In a special Bryan school board meeting Wednesday, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said, the district had distributed more than 3,000 Chromebooks to allow all students access to the program and their classes. The district used a technology survey to identify households that needed an internet-connected device, and parents can still fill out the survey if they have not.
Career and Technical Education teachers and instructors will use Schoology to share videos and follow-up instruction on certain skills, even if the hands-on portion of the coursework cannot be done until students return to classrooms. That time will not be until at least May 4, according to an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that ordered all schools to remain closed until that date.
Some teachers may use the first couple days to let the students review and get used to distance learning, but then they will get into new content, Ybarra said. The goal is for the students to complete the coursework outlined in the curriculum.
It is “incredibly important,” Grant said, to continue the student learning, even if it must be in a virtual format.
“It gives a semblance of normal, you know, as much as we can,” he said. “… The students need to be going to class, and this is a chance for them to do that and to try and finish the year. ... This way, it gives everybody a bit of normal in an uncertain time.”
In addition to continuing the students’ education, Grant said, he is looking forward to reconnecting with his students.
“There’s some you really wonder how they’re doing and how they’re making it through this, and just being able to just set that back up again,” he said. “As a teacher, you really miss them.”
Ybarra noted the district is waiting for guidance before determining how to handle finals. If students return to school May 4, they will be back in their classrooms for finals
“I just don’t know, obviously, if that’s really going to happen,” she said.
Abbott announced last month he was waiving the requirements for state assessments, but Advanced Placement tests will continue in an online format and test only the material covered up until spring break.
Most seniors, she said, took their end-of-course exams in December, but any who have not completed the required amount for graduation can request an Individualized Graduation Committee look at their situation and determine their eligibility for graduation.
More information about the district’s at-home learning plan is available at bryanisd.org/covid19.
Parents with questions about Schoology should contact their student’s teacher first. A help desk (979-209-1175) is available for technical issues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday.
