The Bryan school district announced Monday night that campuses would remain closed through April 10 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said in a statement emailed to parents that the earliest return to school would be April 13.
The decision follows an order by Brazos County and the cities of Bryan and College Station for residents to stay at home except for essential needs through April 7.
The school district's "grab and go" lunch and breakfast distribution will continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, Bryan High School, Long Intermediate School and Kemp-Carver Elementary School. Beginning March 30, Navarro Elementary School will be added as a distribution site during the same times.
Bryan and College Station school districts had earlier announced that campuses would reopen for classes April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.