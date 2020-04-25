A Bryan man accused of breaking into a home and chasing a woman throughout the residence while wielding a handgun was arrested Thursday.
According to police reports, shortly before noon on Monday, Bryan police responded to a home on the 1700 block of Nevada Street, where multiple people reported being threatened by a man with a handgun. Officers spoke with a woman who said she had arrived at the home at 11:45 a.m., accompanied by her teenage daughter. While the complainant and a friend were outside the home, the suspect, 42-year-old Manvell Ily Ginn, pulled up to the residence in his car. He exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim, who knew Ginn.
The victim said she and her friend ran in different directions. The victim retreated into the home she shared with an elderly male roommate, and she locked the door behind her. However, Ginn was able to kick down the front door of the residence, the woman said. He chased the woman and her daughter through the house with the gun before being stopped by the elderly man. Police said they were able to corroborate much of the victim’s account with her friend and with her roommate. Police noted in their reports that they had been in contact with Ginn just one day before regarding a fight between Ginn and the victim’s boyfriend. Ginn had been treated for wounds sustained in that altercation after being transferred from CHI St. Joseph Hospital to a hospital in Temple. No arrests had been made regarding that incident.
Ginn was later located at his residence and said he had not visited the Nevada Street house Monday.
He is charged with burglary of a habitation, a first degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in jail, as well as aggravated assault, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail. Bond is set at $100,000.
