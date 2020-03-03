A Bryan man arrested in College Station on Tuesday is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a woman’s property in January.
According to College Station police, around 11 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of West Ridge Drive. When officers arrived, someone could be heard breaking items in a backyard. Authorities spoke with 34-year-old Alexander Timothy Walker in a neighboring parking lot. Police said a fence had been punctured and a shed had been dented several times.
The home’s resident said she had spoken with Walker earlier that night and he had left her house in anger, slamming the back door so hard that the door was damaged. He then went into the backyard, where he broke toys and kicked the shed, a police report notes. He then walked to the front of the residence, where he kicked the woman’s car, causing large dents, police said. The damage to the property was estimated to be just over $4,000.
Walker was arrested this week and is charged with criminal mischief of more than $2,500, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and $10,000 in fines. He also has several misdemeanor warrants. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $5,000 bond.
