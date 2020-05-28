A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday on accusations he choked a woman and threatened her with a gun.
According to Bryan police, officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Colony Vista Court at around 10:15 p.m. on the report of a disturbance with a weapon. Police detained Byron Kyle Turner, 40, as he walked through the residence’s open garage. A rifle and pills were within reach of a chair in the garage, police noted.
Turner was placed in a patrol car, and police spoke with a woman, who had bruising on her face and defensive marks on her arms, authorities said. The woman said Turner had smashed her cellphone, held her down and strangled her and pointed a rifle at her head, a report notes. A witness told police he had witnessed the incident. Police said they listened to a recording of the woman’s call to 911, in which Turner can be heard screaming threats in the background. In addition, synthetic marijuana and the antidepressant trazodone were found.
Turner is charged with aggravated assault and assault on a family member by strangulation, both second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and possession of less than two ounces of synthetic marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug, both misdemeanors.
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.