A Bryan man arrested in December on charges he stole at least 30 pieces of mail now faces a check forgery charge.
According to College Station police, Chad Everett Latham, 31, of Bryan, unsuccessfully tried to cash a local woman’s check at a bank on Nov. 20. At the time, the woman said she had placed the check in her mailbox with the intention of mailing it. Authorities said the check appeared to have been tampered with.
While in jail, police said Latham admitted trying to cash the check but said he had received it in exchange for fence work.
Latham initially was arrested Dec. 22 after he was stopped on Texas Avenue. At the time police said he appeared nervous and was traveling with plastic mail containers usually issued only to Postal Service employees. Latham, whose passenger was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, was taken into custody on a traffic violation. During a search of his vehicle before it was towed, police said they found boxes, bags and folders that contained dozens of passports, drivers’ licenses, credit cards, debit cards, checks and other pieces of mail. Authorities said they also located heroin in his wallet and several drugs used for animals in his car.
Latham faces various fraud and drug charges, including one second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison; two third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison; two state jail felonies punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and three charges with undetermined classifications. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $76,300 bond.
