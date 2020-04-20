A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over the weekend.
Bryan police said in an arrest report that Jordan Alexander Gonzalez, 20, rammed his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle with his pickup during a high-speed chase just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
The woman told police she briefly lost control of her vehicle after being hit from behind and nearly hit multiple vehicles, according to the police report.
The woman’s sister and her two young children were in the car, the report states.
A witness told police the vehicles were traveling about 80 mph when the truck hit the rear of the car on Groesbeck Street, according to the report.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Gonzalez’s bail was set at $120,000.
APTOPIX Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Arrests
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 pro-democracy lawmakers and activists on Saturday on charges of joining unlawful protests last year calling for reforms. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Vincent Yu
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
Passengers, left, who just arrived at the airport walk past crew members of South African Airways, right, on their way to the security check at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Due to the new coronavirus outbreak about 95 percent of the flights were cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
A woman and her brother walk through the Poble Nou cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 18, 2020, after attending the funeral of their mother who died of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India Kashmir
A ragpicker child plays outside their shanty during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Mukhtar Khan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
Children wait to receive free food distributed in a slum during a lockdown to check the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai, India, Saturday, April 18, 2020. As governments around the world try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, India has launched one of the most draconian social experiments in history, locking down its entire population, including an estimated 176 million people who struggle to survive on $1.90 a day or less. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Rajanish Kakade
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain
A woman wears a protective mask to protect from coronavirus, in Westminster as the country continues its lockdown in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Jerusalem Holy Fire
An Orthodox clergyman holds holy fire to transfer to predominantly Orthodox countries from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem's old city after the traditional Holy Fire ceremony was called off amid coronavirus, Saturday, April 18, 2020. A few clergymen on Saturday marked the Holy Fire ceremony as the coronavirus pandemic prevented thousands of Orthodox Christians from participating in one of their most ancient and mysterious rituals at the Jerusalem church marking the site of Jesus' tomb.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Kenya
A boy wearing a face mask carries a small bowl of "githeri", or mixed beans and maize, for him to eat as he walks past an informational mural warning people about the risk of the new coronavirus, painted by graffiti artists from the Mathare Roots youth group, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, April 18, 2020. Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, with 52 of the continent's 54 countries having reported cases. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Brian Inganga
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Zimbabwe
A boy picks up wood from destroyed stalls in the area of a popular market in a campaign to clean up the city, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Zimbabwe will commemorate its 40th Independence Day under the government instructed lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Lithuania Orthodox Easter
A Lithuanian Orthodox believer wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus, prays after a cake and Easter egg blessing ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 18, 2020. For Orthodox Christians, this is normally a time of reflection, communal mourning and joyful release, of centuries-old ceremonies steeped in symbolism and tradition. But this year, Easter - by far the most significant religious holiday for the world's roughly 300 million Orthodox - has essentially been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Mindaugas Kulbis
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Turkey
A deserted Taksim Square, one of the city's landmarks, in Istanbul, Saturday, April 18, 2020, hours after the start of a two-day curfew declared by the government in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)
Mehmet Guzel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Ukraine Orthodox Easter
A priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Nazariy, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, blesses family members on the Easter eve near their house in the village of Nove close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April, 18, 2020. All the Ukrainian churches have been closed for people because of COVID-19 outbreak, and believers wait for the priest right near their houses. For Orthodox Christians, this is normally a time of reflection, communal mourning and joyful release, of centuries-old ceremonies steeped in symbolism and tradition. But this year, Easter - by far the most significant religious holiday for the world's roughly 300 million Orthodox - has essentially been cancelled. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Lebanon Daily Life
The sun sets as a fishing boat crosses the Mediterranean Sea at Ramlet al-Baida public beach, which is almost empty of people during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New Hampshire
Members of the Boogaloo Movement, attend a demonstration against the lockdown over concern about COVID-19 at the State House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
APTOPIX Outbreak New Hampshire
A man wears combat gear during a demonstration against the government mandated lockdown due to concern about COVID-19 at the State House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
APTOPIX Air Force Academy Graduation
The class of 2020 toss their caps into the air as the Thunderbirds fly over Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the conclusion of the Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs, Colo. Nearly 1,000 cadets graduated in a scaled-down ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday's commencement was attended by Vice President Mike Pence and capped a difficult final semester in which the cadets attended virtual classes and ate their meals alone in dorm rooms. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)
Christian Murdock
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
Pedestrians walk past closed shops in Chinatown, which like the rest of the central commercial district has had to close non-essential businesses in accordance with a government shutdown to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak-Race
People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19, Saturday, April 18, 2020. "Inner-city residents must follow this mandate to ensure public health and safety," said Sharpton. The latest Associated Press analysis of available data shows that nearly one-third of those who have died from the coronavirus are African American, even though blacks are only about 14% of the population. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
A policeman talks to day laborers and informal workers at a police blockade on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Because the strict quarantine rules amid the new coronavirus pandemic do not allow for inter-province travel, the workers have been living on the side of the road for days blocked by police from returning to their homes which are located outside the capital. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela
A woman wears a makeshift face shield made from a plastic bottle container as a precaution against the new coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Greece Orthodox Easter
Fireworks celebrating the Greek Orthodox Easter explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill of Athens, early Sunday, April 19, 2020. Greeks celebrated the Resurrection of Christ very differently Saturday night: confined at home, instead of massively congregating in churches. And they had to do without the "Holy Light" from Jerusalem, which arrived in Athens but was not distributed, as authorities remained ready to crack down on anyone who violated the strict curfew imposed almost a month ago. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia Orthodox Easter
Orthodox believers attend Easter midnight mass outside a church, officially closed for parishioners according to the order of local authorities due to coronavirus in Gatchina, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of St.Petersburg, Russia, early Sunday, April 19, 2020. For Orthodox Christians, this is normally a time of reflection, communal mourning and joyful release, of centuries-old ceremonies steeped in symbolism and tradition. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Utah
A man looks on during the Utah Business Revival rally, calling for Utah's economy to be reopened, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Friday the state is aiming to reopen restaurants and gyms and resume elective surgeries in early May under a plan to gradually reopen the economy that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
APTOPIX Bosnia Othodox Easter
A faithful wearing a mask for protection from coronavirus is reflected in an icon during the Orthodox Christian Easter service at a church in Zenica, Central Bosnia, Sunday, April 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Almir Alic)
Almir Alic
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Poland Ghetto Anniversary
People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated struggle of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Observances were scaled down and no crowd was in attendance due to the new coronavirus spread and requirements of social distancing. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Netherlands
A mother and her child are reflected as they pass a mural by artist FAKE, titled "Super Nurse", paying tribute to all healthcare and medical professionals in times of the coronavirus, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, April 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pakistan
People attend evening prayers while maintaining a level of social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's government bowed to demands by religious leaders and agreed to keep mosques open during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Fareed Khan
APTOPIX Canada Shooting
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers surround a suspect at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, Sunday April 19, 2020. Canadian police say multiple people are dead plus the suspect after a shooting rampage across the province of Nova Scotia. It was the deadliest shooting in Canada in 30 years. (Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tim Krochak
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Tennessee
A driver displays an alternate opinion as she passes protesters demonstrating at the Tennessee state capitol to speak out against the state's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee is under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak except for essential personnel. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump
President Donald Trump, left, hands a swab that could be used in coronavirus testing to Vice President Mike Pence during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump
Vice President Mike Pence, right, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Philippines
A woman wearing a protective mask carries food provided by the military at a slum area during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
