A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over the weekend.

Bryan police said in an arrest report that Jordan Alexander Gonzalez, 20, rammed his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle with his pickup during a high-speed chase just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

The woman told police she briefly lost control of her vehicle after being hit from behind and nearly hit multiple vehicles, according to the police report.

The woman’s sister and her two young children were in the car, the report states.

A witness told police the vehicles were traveling about 80 mph when the truck hit the rear of the car on Groesbeck Street, according to the report.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Gonzalez’s bail was set at $120,000.

