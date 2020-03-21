According to College Station police, authorities were called to an apartment complex on Marion Pugh Drive on March 13 after a man told police he had seen 22-year-old Anthonis Damond Benford attempting to break into a neighbor’s apartment. The caller told police Benford had been stalking his neighbor.
Officers spoke to the resident, who confirmed she was being stalked. She said she had met Benford two weeks earlier and he had been harassing her after she turned down his romantic advances. The woman told authorities Benford had repeatedly contacted her and showed up at her home, despite her telling him not to.
Benford was issued a criminal trespass warning, but the woman called police later that night and said he was now making death threats over the phone. Authorities were able to listen in on a call and heard Benford threaten to shoot her, a report notes.
Two days later, the woman called police again to report Benford had found her at a friend’s home and had slashed her tires, as well as slashing the friend’s tires and breaking windows at the friend’s apartment. On March 16, authorities said he returned to the apartment complex; when police arrived, he ran from the scene before he was caught.
Benford is charged with stalking, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; evading arrest on foot with a previous conviction, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $47,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.