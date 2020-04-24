A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday night, accused of stomping a woman’s head, causing her to be hospitalized.
According to police reports, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Bryan police officers were dispatched to an apartment on Hollowhill Drive, where a woman was found injured. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The officers interviewed the woman’s children, ages 12 and 15. The older child said she had witnessed 33-year-old Kelvin Denard Pipkin drag her mother by her hair out of a minivan before he began to stomp his feet into her body and head. Pipkin then left the scene in the minivan.
Officers were able to make phone contact with Pipkin, who said he and the victim had been traveling in the minivan when they began to argue. He said the woman punched him and attempted to injure him with a sharp object. Pipkin said stopped the vehicle and attempted to exit, but the victim reached across the cabin and continued to attack him. In doing so, she was pulled out of the van and fell to the pavement. He denied kicking or stomping on the woman before driving away.
A detective spoke with the victim at the hospital. The woman said she couldn’t remember much, other than arguing with Pipkin and waking up in the hospital.
Pipkin is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Bond is set at $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.