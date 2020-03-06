A Bryan man arrested Feb. 25 on drug and weapon charges has now been charged with possession of child pornography.
According to College Station police, Leslie Aaron Leshe, 37, was arrested last month after a search warrant on a College Station storage unit led to the discovery of a fully automatic rifle — which is classified by the state as an illegal machine gun — drug paraphernalia and a suppressor for the weapon. A report notes he admitted he sold methamphetamine and marijuana, which were found in his apartment. During the investigation, authorities obtained a warrant to search Leshe’s cellphone.
According to police reports, a detective looking for drug trafficking evidence on the phone located three video files of child pornography.
He is now charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $136,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.