A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and slammed her head into a cabinet, police said.
According to Bryan police, around 12:30 a.m., authorities were dispatched to a gas station on Riverside Parkway. A woman there told police she was attacked at a nearby apartment by 24-year-old David Alexander Riley, whom she knew. Police noted the woman had a black eye and was bleeding from the back of her head.
The woman said Riley had punched her in the face and smashed the back of her head against a cabinet, a report notes. Riley is also accused of pointing a handgun at the woman and threatening to kill her. When the woman tried to call 911, he took her phone away, police said. The woman ran to the business, where she called police.
Riley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and interference with an emergency call, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.
(1) comment
POS, when you go to prison there will be plenty of people you can beat on, garbage, acting like a City of Bryan Council member.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.