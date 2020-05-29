A 20-year-old Bryan resident has been charged with driving while intoxicated and manslaughter after his 19-year-old girlfriend died after being hit by his vehicle, authorities said.
Police said officers responded just after 2 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of Trace Meadows Drive in College Station and found Seana Reagan Michaela Mitchell of Bryan critically injured in the road.
Officials said Colten Dean Mushinski call 911 and told officers Mitchell had been hanging onto his vehicle when he began driving and that he had run over her.
Officers determined Mushinski was intoxicated and had driving his truck near her "in a manner that led to him striker her or driving over her," officials said in a statement.
Mitchell died from her injuries at a local hospital, authorities said.
Mushinski remained in the Brazos County Jail Friday afternoon. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
