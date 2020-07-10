A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday on charges he was producing and selling crack cocaine.
According to Bryan police, investigators suspected drug sales were coming from an apartment in the 2100 block of Hidden Hollow Circle. A search warrant was served on the unit, and police discovered more than 100 grams of cocaine, along with packaging materials and tools used to produce crack cocaine, a report notes. William Lamarque Caldwell, 32, was taken into custody.
Caldwell is charged with manufacture or delivery of cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and $10,000 in fines.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
