A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday, charged with sexually assaulting a victim younger than 14.
According to police reports, Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday to an apartment on Pate Road, where a woman reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted a day earlier by 19-year-old Sergio Silva, who is known to the child.
The child was interviewed by forensic investigators from Scotty’s House child advocacy center in Bryan. She said she had been asleep on an air mattress in the living room of her family’s apartment. The girl was awakened by the feeling of Silva groping her inappropriately, which caused her pain, she said. When she stirred, Silva retreated to the kitchen. The girl told investigators she believed Silva was drunk. She then went to her parents’ bedroom.
The child’s mother said she confronted Silva and that he appeared intoxicated. Though Silva did not admit to touching the girl, he did not deny it, either, the woman said. Silva was forced out of the home, and police were contacted the next day.
A sexual assault assessment was performed on the child at a local hospital, and nursing staff indicated that the child did appear to be experiencing pain.
Silva is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in jail and $10,000 in fines. Bond was set for him at $100,000.
