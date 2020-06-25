A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday on charges he sexually assaulted a child.
According to Bryan police, a woman called authorities on June 14 to report her daughter had been sexually assaulted. The woman said her daughter had run away from earlier in the day and when the mother found her, the girl said she had been with 25-year-old Mikal Steven Sanchez. The girl said the two smoked marijuana and engaged in sexual activity. The girl’s age was not listed in the police report, but she is described as under age 17.
Police spoke with Sanchez, who admitted to smoking marijuana with the girl, but he does not remember what else happened, a report notes. Police say Sanchez had communicated with the victim through Instagram. He eventually admitted to having sex with the child in his car, a report states.
Sanchez was arrested this week and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.