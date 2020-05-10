A man rescued after a fire at a Bryan home Friday afternoon died at a local hospital, officials said.
According to Bryan Fire Chief Randy McGregor, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Waco Street around 1 p.m. Friday. The fire appears to have started in the front of the home, but McGregor said investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
An injured man was found in the back of the residence and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Two others escaped the home without serious injury, McGregor noted.
The Texas State Fire Marshal is expected to join the investigation soon, McGregor said. No foul play is suspected at this time.
