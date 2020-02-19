Five days after he bonded out of jail on aggravated assault charges, a Bryan man was arrested in College Station on Monday on accusations he had a large amount of drugs in his car, police said.
According to College Station police, officers spotted Lonnie Wayne Moore, 21, pumping gas at a Texas Avenue gas station. Authorities knew there was a warrant issued for Moore, who was suspected of tampering with evidence in an ongoing case.
The officers spoke with Moore and attempted to take him into custody, but police say he resisted before he was handcuffed. An officer spotted marijuana sitting in plain sight in Moore’s car and conducted a probable cause search, a report notes.
Police said that in the car they found 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 13.7 grams of pills containing methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material and a ledger for marijuana sales.
Moore is charged with delivery of meth, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of 4.53 pounds of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $400,000 bond.
Court records show he has been arrested numerous times, including on charges he shot a man at a Bryan convenience store in 2017. He was arrested on Feb. 10 on a charge that he threatened a woman with a handgun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.