A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on $240,000 bond Saturday evening after he allegedly stabbed a woman, authorities said.
According to Bryan police, authorities were called to a home in the 900 block of Clear Leaf Drive on Friday after a woman said Rigoberto Sanchez-Infante, 38, had stabbed her in the face. The victim said Sanchez-Infante had initially left but was trying to get back in. The woman said she had a protective order against him.
Police found Sanchez-Infante near the home, and he had blood on his hands and shirt, a report notes. The victim was transported to a Bryan hospital. Inside the home, police noted there was a large pool of blood and drops leading to the front door. A broken, bloody knife was found inside, and part of the knife blade that had broken off was found near the pool of blood. Authorities say it appears Sanchez-Infante stabbed the woman, but when the knife broke, he continued to stab her with the handle that had about 2 inches of blade left. Police said the woman was stabbed five times in the head, neck and face and had defensive wounds on her hands and arm. A report notes that had the knife not broken, the wounds could have been fatal.
Sanchez-Infante is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury — family violence, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and violation of a protective order, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.
— Eagle staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.