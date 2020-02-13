A Bryan man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted on his fifth charge of driving while intoxicated.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Andres Carrizales-Morin, 54, was sentenced last week following a punishment hearing. Authorities said in May 2018, Carrizales-Morin was stopped in College Station after he was spotted driving erratically. Authorities said his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
While DWI is considered a misdemeanor, charges may be enhanced after repeat offenses. The DA’s office notes in a press release Carrizales-Morin has been convicted of DWI four times over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.