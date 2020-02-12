A Bryan man convicted of continuously violating a protective order has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, officials said.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Curtis Goad Jr., 41, was sentenced Friday by Judge Kyle Hawthorne. Goad was arrested in August 2017 and charged with strangling his wife, according to court records. A judge allowed Goad to be released on bond, with the condition that he could not have any communication with the victim. However, in 2019, Goad contacted the victim twice, violating his bond, officials said. He was arrested in October 2019.
When sentencing Goad, Hawthorne took into consideration that Goad has been arrested on drug, burglary and violent charges since the late 1990s, officials said. He has been repeatedly arrested for acts of violence against women, including charges in Oklahoma and Texas, and has gang ties, a press release states.
