A 72-year-old Bryan man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week after being convicted by a Brazos County jury last year.
It was his 17th conviction for driving while intoxicated, authorities said.
Authorities said Robert Ray pulled in front of another vehicle on Texas Avenue in Bryan in September 2017, causing a crash.
Ray's blood alcohol level indicated he was legally intoxicated, even hours after the crash, officials said.
