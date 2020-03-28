A Bryan man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to attacking a woman in 2018.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Justin Christopher Garcia, 23, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault-family violence with a previous conviction. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault and was sentenced to one year in jail on that charge. Court hearings are continuing to take place amid the coronavirus pandemic through the use of technology such as online teleconferences, officials said.
Garcia prowled outside the home of an ex-girlfriend in April 2018, officials said, and ambushed her as she was removing groceries from her car. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. According to authorities, doctors noticed the woman had old and new bruises on her body. She told medical staff that Garcia had been abusing her for years. A press release sent by the DA’s office notes he had been convicted previously of assaulting the woman.
As part of his plea deal, he is barred by a lifetime protection order from contacting the victim or her family.
