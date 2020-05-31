A Bryan man is facing his fifth driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday.
According to a College Station police officer's report, Douglass Thomas III was driving a vehicle with a defective license plate light.
While talking to Thomas, the officer noticed signs of intoxication, and Thomas performed poorly on subsequent field sobriety tests, according to the police report.
The 45-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated with three or more previous convictions, a third-degree felony, which carries a possible sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after posting $10,000 bail.
Thomas was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1995, 2004, 2012 and 2015, according to Brazos County court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.