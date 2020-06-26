Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson signed an order Friday afternoon mandating customers and employees wear masks inside local businesses effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
In addition, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters signed an order requiring face coverings or masks in county businesses. That order also goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
In the county's order, businesses must adopt a health and safety policy that, at minimum, requires employees and visitors to wear a face covering when social distancing can not be ensured. Businesses must also notify employees and visitors of the policy with a sign.
The county's order can be read here.
Brazos County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. On Friday, the Brazos County Health District announced 122 new cases and the 28th COVID-19-related death. There have been 1,615 cases, with 894 remaining active and 29 county residents hospitalized.
According to the Bryan order, all people over the age of 10 who are in public and/or entering a place of business shall use "reasonable efforts" to comply with face coverings and social distancing protocols. Coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandannas or a handkerchief and should cover the wearer's mouth and nose.
No civil or criminal penalty will be imposed on businesses who do not comply, but that is subject to change, the Bryan order notes.
Masks are not required if a person is:
* Eating or drinking
* Driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver
* When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk
* When operating outdoor equipment
* While outside or engaging in physical activity outside
* While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening, such as a bank.
The full Bryan order is available here.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney signed an emergency order requiring face masks in businesses late Thursday after the city’s council members expressed unanimous support for such a requirement at their Thursday meeting.
On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut bars down and scaled back restaurant capacity to 50%. He also shut down river-rafting trips and banned outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people unless local officials approve.
