Pastor Doug Dickey said he felt weird delivering his sermon to empty pews at Free Will Baptist Church after public gatherings were banned in Texas last month.
While reviewing his notes the night before his first online streaming delivery, he had an idea. He found a church directory, made some copies of pictures of members in his congregation and taped them to the front row pew.
“I thought, ‘Now I can just concentrate on them and not be worried about some iPad or phone recording the message,’” Dickey said. “It was a totally selfish move at first. It’s one thing to give a message, it’s another thing to connect and resonate with your people, and you can’t do that when there’s nobody there. I had to find a way to make a connection, and it really helped me. It made me feel that there’s some semblance of the congregation with me.”
Since that first online service, Dickey found Facebook pictures of the congregation members, printed them out and has placed the photos throughout the pews — placing faces where they normally sit on Sundays.
“Every Sunday service, I am not recording the message from home or the office, I’m at church, and I feel I have my people here with me and that we are still having church together,” Dickey said. “They are just having to participate on Facebook Live and on YouTube as opposed to at this location. We are worshiping together apart from each other.”
Members of the congregation are grateful to see their pictures in the pews, Dickey said.
“Turns out several of our people have been really encouraged and blessed as well,” he said. “It just helps them deal with their absence. They want to be part of the service. If anything, it has helped us bond and connect a little bit better.”
The feeling of connection has been the main drive to put up the pictures, to stream the service from the church and to keep the meeting at the same time. Several members of the church have had to learn how to use Facebook or YouTube to stay connected, Dickey said.
“We talk about what is essential during these times, and for a lot of people, the church, their family, and their church family is very essential,” Dickey said. “That’s the core of not just what they do but who they are. For that to be absent is almost like a night and day kind of change. So this (streaming services) allows us to be connected and not totally separated. I can’t imagine how people during the Spanish flu managed without any kind of connection.”
At times, the physical separation has proven difficult for Dickey, he said, but that’s when he needs to take a dose of his own medicine and follow the counsel he gives others — to not focus on what you can’t do, but to focus on what you can do, he said.
“That thinking gives me hope, and it helps as well knowing that this is not a permanent thing,” he said. “My hope and prayer is that we never prepare for normalcy — that this changes us for the better in so many ways. You can let the crises make you bitter or better. In the crisis, we have a choice on how we respond to the hardships and challenges — either allow them to make us bitter or allow them to make us better. It’s all about perspective.”
