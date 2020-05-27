Bryan police were investigating a collision that left one person dead late Wednesday.
According to Bryan police, a vehicle traveling northbound on the feeder road near Texas 21 left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver was taken to CHI St. Joseph hospital and died. The driver's name has not been released.
Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, traffic was being diverted onto Old Kurten Road, police said. The closure was expected to last a few hours.
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.