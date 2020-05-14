...AMBER ALERT...
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY.
THE VAN ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR WILLOW
SIRMANS, WHITE, FEMALE, 14 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 3 FEET, 75 POUNDS,
STRAWBERRY BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES WITH BRACES ON HER TEETH.
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR AUSTEN WALKER, WHITE, MALE, 21 YEARS OLD,
HEIGHT 5 FEET 9 INCHES, 140 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, GREEN EYES, TATTOO ON
THE LEFT ARM, AND A TATTOO AND SCAR ON THE RIGHT ARM, IN CONNECTION
WITH HER ABDUCTION.
THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN GRAND SALINE, TEXAS.
UPDATED INFORMATION...THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A WHITE 2012 TOYOTA
CAMRY WITH TEXAS LICENSE PLATE NUMBER L G H 9 2 9 4
LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR
IMMEDIATE DANGER.
IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE VAN
ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE.
NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS VAN ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFF AT
903-567-4133.
Three people were arrested Tuesday and charged with a variety of felony offenses, ranging from theft to drug dealing, police said.
According to Bryan police, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer responded to Walmart on Harvey Mitchell Parkway on the report of a theft. An employee said Michael Lynn Choate, 63, was seen stuffing items into a backpack.
An officer monitored security footage and saw Kody Allen Fox, 30, interacting with Choate. The officer recognized Fox from previous interactions, police said. Backup officers arrived and spoke to Fox’s girlfriend, Ashley Dionne Emery, 34, who was sitting in the back seat of a Kia parked in the store parking lot. Officers determined the Kia had been reported stolen, and a report noted that Fox had been driving the Kia that day and had the key.
A K-9 officer was brought to the scene and indicated there were drugs in the car, police said. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun, a digital scale,and the shell of a video game hard drive that was filled with five packages of methamphetamine, totaling more than 36 grams, police said.
Fox and Emery are charged with manufacture or delivery of more than four grams of meth, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Fox is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
Choate is charged with theft of more than $750 with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $5,000 bond. Emery is being held on $26,800 bond, while Fox is being held on $85,000 bond.
