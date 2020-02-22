Bryan police Chief Eric Buske spoke to the media Friday on the recent arrest of Wayland Rawls, an assistant chief charged with misdemeanor assault in connection to a Feb. 8 incident at a fundraiser.
“Our officers are working hard,” said Buske, who had been out of state for a medical procedure. “And I think this is a perfect example of [how] when someone doesn’t do what they’re supposed to do, they are going to face the consequences like anyone else would.”
Rawls, 47, was booked into jail Wednesday after turning himself in on the charge, and he bailed out the same day on a $4,000 bond.
According to the Texas Rangers, officers responded to a reported fight between Rawls and another man at a fundraising event at 506 W. 26th St. just before 11 p.m. Feb. 8. Rawls was off duty at the time, officials said.
Several witnesses told authorities Rawls hit a man multiple times with a closed fist and that the man did not attempt to fight back. The victim had an abrasion to the top of his head, a black eye, bruising to his left cheek, a broken finger and bruising to the right side of his torso, a report notes.
Officials said Rawls reported to police that the victim had touched Rawls’ face, which provoked his reaction. Witnesses told authorities the victim did nothing to initiate the altercation.
At Friday’s press conference, Buske said Bryan police officers responded to the scene shortly after the alleged altercation and followed investigatory protocol.
“Our instructions to them was to gather whatever evidence needed to be gathered, and what [couldn’t] be re-created,” he said.
Following the arrest, departmental leadership opted to have the Texas Rangers conduct a criminal investigation, in order to promote transparency and avoid any conflicts of interest within the Bryan Police Department.
Rawls is on paid administrative leave. Buske said the department can not withdraw payment of an officer placed on leave until a formal charge has been filed, which has not yet happened.
Rawls received his police officer commission in 1995 and was hired by the Bryan Police Department in 1996. Harris County court records show that in November 1991, then 18-year-old Rawls was arrested on a charge of assault. The case was disposed two years later under the process of deferred adjudication, which allows a defendant to accept responsibility for a crime without a conviction being placed on record, according to written testimony for the Texas Senate Jurisprudence Committee. Court records show Rawls served one year of probation for the offense in 1991 and paid a $100 court fine.
Buske said Friday that Rawls was qualified to become a police officer, despite the charge.
“It was discovered by our background investigators through that time frame, and he does not have a conviction for assault,” Buske said.
Buske said the department will be looking more into the nature of Rawls’ employment.
“There is a second internal investigation being conducted by our professional standards division,” he said. “This investigation operates under civil service rules and looks at whether or not there were violations related to a person’s employment.”
