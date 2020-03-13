A Bryan woman was arrested late Wednesday after authorities say she was driving while intoxicated while an infant was in the back seat.
According to Bryan police, authorities responded to a home in the 6800 block of Jones Road. A man told dispatchers an SUV had crashed through his fence before pulling over and parking down the road. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with Miriam Michelle Vargas, 21, who was in the back of the vehicle tending to an infant in a car seat.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities said Vargas smelled of alcohol and was moving awkwardly. She said she had been traveling from the town of Cuero, near San Antonio, and had drank the equivalent of two margaritas and a large can of malt liquor. Authorities said she was unaware she had caused a crash and believed she was in the Caldwell area.
Vargas is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child and endangering a child through criminal negligence, both state jail felonies each punishable by up to two years in a state jail. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond.
