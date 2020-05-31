Bryan police have identified a woman found dead at her home on Friday as 56-year-old Loretta Lynn Aguirre.
Aguirre was found dead in her residence at Twin City Condominiums, 1107 Verde Drive, when officers arrived around 6:30 p.m. Friday, officials said. Aguirre was initially reported by police to be 53 years old.
Another person in the residence at the time was not injured, police said.
Police have not released details about the case, including the cause of death, but said the public is not in danger.
Anyone with information about the case or video of the area between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday is asked to contact police at 209-5300.
