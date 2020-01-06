UPDATE: Bryan police have identified the pedestrian who died Sunday night after being hit by a sport utility vehicle as 34-year-old Susan Louise Brunson.
Officials said Brunson was crossing Boonville Road in an area where there was no crosswalk around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by the vehicle.
Brunson was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the SUV was not injured and is cooperating with the police investigation, officials said.
Police said the woman was crossing the street at 7:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Boonville Road near Town Square Avenue when she was hit by the SUV.
The eastbound lanes of Boonville Road were closed for several hours Sunday night while authorities investigated.
The woman had not been identified Sunday night and no further details were immediately available.
