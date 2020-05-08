Bryan police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place early Wednesday.
According to Bryan police, at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported aggravated robbery in a residential neighborhood. Two men approached a man in the 1700 block of Patton Avenue. Police say one man was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim, who did not know the men, was assaulted but did not require medical attention. Police believe the two left in a white vehicle.
Those with information are asked to call the Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.
