Bryan police are investigating after an armed robbery Saturday evening at a local convenience store.
According to police, a man wearing dark clothing and carrying a firearm entered at Exxon at 891 N. Earl Rudder Freeway around 8:45 p.m. Saturday and demanded money. The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported. No other information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigation division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.