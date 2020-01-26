Bryan police are investigating after an armed robbery Saturday evening at a local convenience store.

According to police, a man wearing dark clothing and carrying a firearm entered at Exxon at 891 N. Earl Rudder Freeway around 8:45 p.m. Saturday and demanded money. The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported. No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigation division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.

