The Bryan Police Department was investigating a fatal crash early Saturday at the intersection of Briarcrest Drive and 29th Street.
Officials said officers responded at 4:45 a.m., and four people were taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center. One of those people was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No other details about the crash were immediately released.
