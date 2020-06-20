The Bryan Police Department was investigating Saturday after officials said two people trying to sell items through an online ad was robbed at gunpoint.
Authorities said the two people were meeting Friday afternoon with a potential buyer, who requested a ride to 1828 Sandy Point Road. Once there, the man met with another man and both produced guns and demanded the items and other property from the sellers, officials said.
The two men ran off and no one was injured, according to police.
Authorities said people attempting to sell items should always meet buyers at a public location and not let them in their vehicles. The Bryan and College Station police departments have exchange zones that are under video surveillance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.