The Bryan Police Department was investigating this weekend after more than 20 vehicles were burglarized overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
All of the vehicles were believed to be unlocked, and nothing was taken from the majority of vehicles broken into, officials said.
Six vehicles were broken into in the 200 block of Kosarek Street, with tools taken from one vehicle; nine vehicles were broken into in the 2900 block of Montana Avenue, with a wallet taken from one vehicle; six vehicles were broken into in the 4100 block of Old Hearne Road, with loose change taken from one vehicle; and two vehicles were broken into in the 3100 block of East 29th Street, with a gun stolen.
Officials said the burglaries on Montana Avenue and Old Hearne Road were likely related.
Residents with security cameras in the areas of the burglaries are asked to view their surveillance videos between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday and report anything suspicious to the Bryan Police Department by calling 209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 775-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.