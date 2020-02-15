Bryan police verified the identity of a person hit by a truck with assistance of a family member Sunday evening.
Police asked the public over the weekend to assist in identifying the pedestrian after an accident Saturday morning.
According to authorities, around 7 a.m., a Ford F-150 traveling northbound in the 700 block of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway was unable to avoid the pedestrian who was crossing the road.
Officials said the pedestrian remains in critical condition at CHI St. Joseph hospital.
