Officials with the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos Valley Amber Alert Network are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Bryan on Feb. 7.
Dilyn Theone Hocog Ebbat, also known by the nickname DinDin, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 209-5300.
