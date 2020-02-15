Bryan police are seeking information from the public on the identity of a man who was hit by a truck early Saturday.
According to authorities, around 7 a.m., a Ford F-150 traveling northbound in the 700 block of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway was unable to avoid a pedestrian who was crossing the road.
The pedestrian is described as a 40 to 50-year-old Hispanic man. He has not been identified and is in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the possible identity of the victim is asked to call Bryan police at 979-209-5300.
