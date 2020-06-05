Bryan police are seeking three people in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday evening.
According to authorities, an arrest warrant has been issued for two men, and a third is sought as a person of interest in the slaying of Derrick O'Bryant Smith, 32. Smith was killed around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Clark Street.
Police are seeking Ayrian Brown, 24, and Demetrius Thomas, 24, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to parole warrants.
Officials said Deshawn Franklin, 18, is sought as a person of interest. He has a warrant out of Galveston on evading arrest with a vehicle and a warrant on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Bryan.
Authorities advise people to not attempt to detain any of the three. Those with information are asked to call local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477)
