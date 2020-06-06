Bryan police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Saturday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a report at 11:53 a.m. Saturday that Martha Gonzalez, 34, was missing from her home in the 400 block of St. Louis Street.
Police said she has special needs and is hearing impaired. She is described as having a slim build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and white shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).
