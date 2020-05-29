Bryan police are investigating Friday evening after a woman was found dead.
According to authorities, officers responded to the Twin City Condominiums at 1107 Verde Drive at around 6:30 p.m. where they discovered a 53-year-old woman dead in her home. Another person was at the home at the time, but was not injured, police said.
Late Friday, police said the investigation was in the early stages and investigators were working to determine the manner of death and the circumstances around the incident.
Police said the incident is believed to be isolated and the public is not in danger. The woman's name has not yet been released.
Anyone with video of vehicular or foot traffic in the area between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. is asked to submit it to amayac@bryantx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.