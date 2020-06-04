More details have been released on the slaying of Loretta Lynn Aguirre, who was found dead Friday evening.
According to authorities, Aguirre had been stabbed multiple times and her body was stuffed into a duffel bag. Ike DaShawnne Newton, 23, was arrested Tuesday in the slaying.
Police say officers were initially called to the home at 1107 Verde Drive by a juvenile family member. The child said Newton had been at the home and had knocked on the juvenile’s bedroom door asking for a bottle of bleach and a cellphone. The child later emerged from the bedroom to find Aguirre dead.
Police said she was stabbed several times and had head trauma. Video surveillance showed a man who looked like Newton enter the home about 40 minutes before the 911 call. The man was seen carrying a black duffel bag, which was placed outdoors. About 18 minutes after he arrived, he retrieved the bag, police said. The man left the home three minutes before the 911 call, returning two minutes later. He then left the area, police said.
Authorities said text messages showed Newton and Aguirre knew each other. He is charged with murder, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. He remains in the Brazos County jail on $300,000 bond.
