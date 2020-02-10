The Bryan Aquatic Center will remain closed for an additional week for repairs, according to the city of Bryan.
Officials said the pool, which was expected to reopen Monday, will now reopen Feb. 17.
A contractor making accessibility improvements to the parking lot and locker rooms ran into unexpected issues and needed more time to complete the improvements, city officials said Sunday.
The work, which began Feb. 3, includes changes to the ramp in the parking log, adjustments to the main entrance gate and changes to toilet and shower stalls in both locker rooms.
