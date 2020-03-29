Work continues in the Bryan school district as the school board approved contracts for future construction projects in a meeting held via video conference call
During the March 23 meeting, the board approved a $1,279,180 contract with Tadco Roofing to complete roof projects at Neal Elementary School and in the Stephen F. Austin Middle School library. Energy & Construction Project Manager Paul Buckner noted both will be funded with 2019 bond funds and were deemed critical projects in “dire need” of replacement.
The SFA library, which was not replaced when the school was constructed in 2015-2016, still had useful life at the time, but that has since run out.
“We’ve had a few leaks in that library, and we’ve done our best to get those patched, and right now they’re holding. But for how long we don’t know,” Buckner said.
The board also approved a contract with PBK Architects to construct a third intermediate school in the district, pending voters’ approval of an upcoming bond that would fund the project.
