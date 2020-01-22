Bryan school district residents will face a $175 million bond issue after the school board unanimously voted Tuesday night to call for a May 2 election.
The bond issue would pay for construction of a third intermediate school, a new auxiliary facility for buses and maintenance, and renovations to current schools, among other expenses.
The financial effect of the bond will be a tax rate increase of seven-eighths of a cent, which will make the total projected tax rate $1.27875. This translates to an additional $0.73 per month — or $8.75 per year — on a $100,000 home, Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services, said during Tuesday’s board meeting. Residents 65 years and older will not see any change, as their tax rates will remain frozen.
Since the 2016-2017 tax rate, the district has decreased its tax rate by 8 cents, with 7 cents of that coming between last year and this year’s tax rate due to legislative changes. Even with the $0.00875 increase the 2020 bond would require, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said the tax rate of $1.27875 still would remain below the 2012 rate of $1.29.
If approved, the bond will serve as the second part of the district’s “two bonds, one vision” campaign that included a $12 million bond voters approved last May.
“It’s odd, I agree,” Whitbeck said. “Most of the time you don’t do two bonds, one vision, but I think once we finish this, we should be good for about four to five years out. And we won’t be going back for another small one or another small one, barring something that’s completely unexpected.”
The last substantial bond the district called for, she noted, was in 2014, when voters approved a $132 million that led to the construction of SFA Middle School and Ross Elementary School and the renovation of the former SFA High School into the district’s administration building.
A bond oversight committee has been monitoring the 2019 bond projects and funds, District Chief of Staff Ginger Carrabine said, and the committee would continue to monitor the 2020 bond projects, should the proposition pass.
According to Tuesday’s presentation by Carrabine and Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Kevin Beesaw, the costliest items in the 2020 bond are new construction and additions and priority maintenance needs at $98,518,268.
A third intermediate school is something that rose to the top of the needs list very quickly, Board President Mark McCall said. The additional campus would decrease the intermediate school enrollment to about 800 students per campus instead of the 1,200 per campus currently enrolled at the Long and Rayburn campuses.
A new auxiliary facility, which is not expected to be constructed at the current location near Bonham Elementary School at 3200 McHaney Drive, would address current maintenance and capacity needs, Carrabine said during Tuesday’s presentation. The current site has been identified as the best possible site of the third intermediate school.
In addition to calling for the bond, the board also approved a contract with PBK Architects for the construction of a new auxiliary facility so that if the bond is approved, work on the project can begin as soon as possible.
The construction and additions category also will include planned Rudder High School classroom additions and parking lot expansions, renovation of the SFA Middle School Annex to increase capacity, and the installation of a shade structure over the patio at Bryan High School.
Priority maintenance is listed as $59,262,752 and will address roof repairs and replacements, heating and air upgrades,
restroom renovations and improvements to plumbing, ADA accessibility and pavement.
Of the $175 million,
$2 million will be put toward land purchases to find a new location for the rebuilt auxiliary facility.
Safety and security is listed at $8,598,683 and will address bus purchases, fire alarm system upgrades, public address system upgrades, elementary playground shade structures, lighting enhancements at Rudder High School and a continuation of the district’s fencing projects at campuses and Merrell Green Stadium.
The smallest category is fine arts improvements, listed at $1,620,297. It would cover facility improvements and repairs and purchase of instruments, soundboards and systems.
The final $5 million is program contingency.
The most important thing for the public to understand, McCall said, is the bond is helping the district handle the community’s recent growth.
“We value every student, and we want to make sure that every student has the right place to learn,” he said. “And we know simply by walking through intermediate schools that there’s too many kids there right now, and we recognize that. Even though the principals have done a great job at managing that, and it’s less of an issue this year than it was last year, we know that it is, especially in the fifth, sixth grade years, it’s more important to have a smaller feel to those schools. So the new intermediate school is really going to bring not only that type of feel but also just room to grow and continue to grow.”
