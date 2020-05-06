The Bryan school board approved Rachel Layton as the newest principal at Rudder High School during its Monday workshop.
Layton, who currently serves as principal at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in the district, will take over for Mario Bye.
Layton has been in the district for the entirety of her 20-year career. She was one of the original teachers at Rudder High School when it opened in 2007 and served as assistant principal and associate principal. She has been at SFA for three years, overseeing the opening of a new campus built as part of the 2014 bond.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Rudder High School,” Layton said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that has been established at Rudder. I also want to extend my deepest thanks to the staff and students of SFA Middle School. I am a better person and educator due to the relationships I formed at SFA. I am honored to be able to work with the exceptional Ranger staff in order to positively impact the Rudder students.”
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said Layton is the “perfect fit” to move the campus forward.
“Rachel Layton is Rudder High School!” Whitbeck said in the press release, noting her history with the school and the district.
Layton began her career as a teacher and coach at Rayburn Middle School and then taught history at Bryan High School, where she also was the JV girls basketball coach and assistant softball coach. She also has served as a district-wide high school social studies specialist.
Also during Monday’s virtual workshop, the board unanimously approved the sale of the Travis Education Support Center on Texas Avenue as surplus property to Computers, Electronics, Office, Etc. in the amount of $2,451,000.
The process began in February when the former administration building was listed as surplus. The district first offered the property to open-enrollment charter schools located wholly or partially in the district but did not receive any offers.
The district went out for bid and opened the bids on April 29 with one that met the minimum requirements.
Also Monday, the board approved a final list of teachers who were working in the district on a probationary contract to continue teaching on an extended probationary contract. Executive Director of Human Resources and Administration Carol Cune said the closure of testing centers is preventing some teachers from taking the final test required to receive their certification.
The district also will submit a missed school day waiver for instructional time missed due to COVID-19 and a CPR waiver for seniors who cannot complete the training due to the move to distance learning.
