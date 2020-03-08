On May 2, Bryan school district residents will get to vote on a $175 million bond option that, among other items, will fund a third intermediate school.
To ensure work can immediately begin should the election have a positive result, the Bryan school board voted unanimously for the superintendent to negotiate and enter into a contract with PBK Architects for the new school’s construction.
“This is imperative to get moving,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Kevin Beesaw said during the March 2 board workshop. “The time frame on this is fairly tight.”
After putting out a request for qualifications, he said, the district received 14 responses. A committee of eight district administrations representing different programs discussed and ranked each company’s submission.
A few were chosen for an interview in which companies each gave a 20-minute presentation before the committee could ask questions.
Acknowledging how close the scoring was, Beesaw said, the district ultimately chose to recommend PBK Architects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.