The Bryan school board’s bond election, which was scheduled for May 2, will be postponed until Nov. 3 due to COVID-19.
During Wednesday’s video conference board meeting, the district’s general counsel, Harry Wright Jr., said the administration recommended the change as being in the best interest of the public and the district. The postponement is allowed by a March proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott.
The order approved by the board Wednesday allows for flexibility if the governor announces an earlier date when May 2 elections can take place.
“I don’t know that we’re very hopeful about that, but that’s at least a possibility,” board member David Stasny said.
Annual applications for ballots by mail and single-use applications for ballots by mail due to age or disability will remain valid for the postponed election.
Single-use applications submitted due to an absence from the county will not be valid for the new date.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5, with early voting set to take place Oct. 19-30.
The board called for the $175 million bond issue in January. It would pay for construction of a third intermediate school, a new auxiliary facility for buses and maintenance and renovations to current schools, among other expenses.
