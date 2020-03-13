The Bryan school district has announced campuses will remain closed through March 20 as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.
Allen Academy will also remain closed through March 20, before moving classes online through March 27, an email sent to parents stated. School officials will then assess the situation and possibly return to normal school operations.
Brazos Christian will also extend spring break a week, and students will return to class on March 23. A Facebook post from school officials stated employees will return to campus on Wednesday.
No-cost “grab-and-go” lunches will be available for all Bryan ISD students through the week from 11 am. to 1 p.m. at Bryan High School, Jane Long Intermediate School, Rayburn Intermediate School and Kemp-Carver Elementary School, according to a statement posted on the district’s website Thursday afternoon.
According to College Station school district spokesman Chuck Glenewinkel, CSISD officials will make a decision today on whether to cancel classes. A post to Harmony Public Schools’ Facebook page stated a decision on whether to close Harmony Science Academy will be announced today.
Around the Brazos Valley, Calvert schools will be closed through March 20, and all after-school activities, field trips, nonacademic events and large gatherings will be canceled until further notice.
Caldwell and Brenham school districts are asking students who recently visited China, Iran, Italy or South Korea to self-quarantine for 14 days.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Caldwell ISD plans to host a Q&A on Facebook to address concerns and questions from the community. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaldwellISD/.
